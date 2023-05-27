Home » Julian Casablancas + The Voidz Return For “Prophecy Of The Dragon”
Julian Casablancas + The Voidz Return For "Prophecy Of The Dragon"

Julian Casablancas + The Voidz Return For “Prophecy Of The Dragon”

“Prophecy Of The Dragon” serves as a preview of what will be their next work, of which we do not have more information, but we do know that it is one of the few songs since 2018 by the band and that it has also generated The Voidz to return to perform live. these shows in Barcelona and Madrid.

On the verge of completing ten years of trajectory, after The Voidz we will find Julian Casablancas, Jeff Kite, Jereamy Gritter, Amir Yagmai, Jake Bercovici, and Alex Carapetis. And above all, remember that Julian Casablancas and his colleagues will be performing in the imminent edition of the Primavera Sound in Barcelona (June 3) and Madrid (June 10)so don’t miss them because you can already listen to their new material.

