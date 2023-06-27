Julius Maada Bio was re-elected president of Sierra Leone

Julius Maada Bio he was re-elected president of Sierra Leone, the West African country that borders Guinea and Liberia. The presidential elections were held on Saturday and today the victory of Bio, who was the favorite candidate, was declared: he obtained 56 percent of the votes, against 41 percent of the other main candidate, Samura Kamara. However, opposition forces contested the election result and Kamara refused to accept it: he said that observers from his party, the All People’s Congress, were not allowed to check the counting of votes.

If no candidate got 55 percent of the vote, there would be a runoff. Even according to international observers from the European Union and the United States, the elections were held without the due conditions of transparency on the part of the electoral authorities. Furthermore, during the voting operations there were violent clashes outside seven polling stations.

Bio is 59 years old and is in his second five-year term, which will be the last under the Constitution of Sierra Leone. Already in 2018 he had been elected president by defeating Kamara; on that occasion there was also a second round. Bio is a former soldier who participated in two coups during the civil war that was fought in Sierra Leone in the 1990s and until 2002; in 1996 he ruled the country leading a military junta. In recent years Bio has attracted international attention thanks to its decision to invest heavily in education, but it has also been criticized for the country’s economic problems: Sierra Leone’s unemployment rate is one of the highest in West Africa.