July 2023 Flight Schedule at Santa Clara Air Terminal: Increased Commercial and Charter Connections

Airport Authorities Announce July Flight Schedule for Santa Clara Airport

July 2023 – The airport authorities of Santa Clara air terminal in central Cuba have released their flight schedule for this month, with a focus on commercial connections and charters originating from various cities in South Florida, United States. Additionally, there are numerous flights from Canada.

One prominent airline, SUNWING, will continue operating with six weekly flights throughout July. These flights will be available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, connecting Toronto, Canada. Moreover, there will be an additional Saturday flight operating between Santa Clara and Montreal.

Air Transat is another airline maintaining flight operations between Santa Clara and Canada. In July, they will offer two flights each week. Wednesdays will see flights originating from and destined for Toronto, while on Sundays, the flights will connect Santa Clara to Montreal.

Furthermore, Copa Airlines, a Panamanian company, will continue its service with two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. These flights will operate between Santa Clara and the Tocumen terminal in Panama City. Cubans planning to travel through Panama should note the availability of a Copa Airlines office in Santa Clara, conveniently located near Parque Vidal in the city center. It is also worth remembering that Panama has extended the transit visa requirement for Cubans until December of this year.

VIVA Aerobus, a Mexican airline, will also maintain its operations in Santa Clara, offering three weekly flights. Wednesdays and Sundays will see flights to and from Cancun, Mexico, while Thursdays will have flights connecting Santa Clara and Mérida.

American Airlines, a prominent North American carrier, will continue its services in July with a frequency of 14 weekly flights, with two daily flights available.

Lastly, charter flights from the United States will continue to operate, originating from Miami or Tampa in South Florida. With a total of 11 weekly operations, Sundays will have the highest number of charters, offering four connections.

Passengers flying from or to Santa Clara are advised to check with their respective airlines for any updates or changes in the flight schedule.

For more information and booking inquiries, please contact the respective airlines or visit the Santa Clara air terminal website.

