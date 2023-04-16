Home » June 11th Xbox and Starfield shows kick off at 7pm, two hours total
World

June 11th Xbox and Starfield shows kick off at 7pm, two hours total

by admin
June 11th Xbox and Starfield shows kick off at 7pm, two hours total

After the official announcement of the two shows on June 11, the Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct, we are waiting to hear details and timings from Microsoft, but a leak may have already revealed the time and duration of the two events.

The WalkingCat insider, who has already made correct revelations in the past, has indeed revealed That the two events will start at 19:00 (Italian time) e will last a total of 2 hours.

Given that last year’s Xbox + Bethesda showcase lasted 90 minutes, we therefore imagine that this year the Xbox showcase will last an hour and a half while the Starfield demonstration will be half an hour. Or, perhaps, the Xbox event will last a little less in favor of a longer duration than that of Starfield. However, we don’t believe Starfield will go beyond 45 minutes (thus leaving “only” 75 minutes for other Xbox games). We will update you as soon as we have official news!

MX Video – Xbox Series X | S

See also  The longest week of Prince Andrew: he risks internal exile

You may also like

Xi Jinping sends Xia Baolong to Hong Kong...

Roma-Udinese / Today we play, the latest from...

Lankum, review of his disco False Lankum (2023)

DONATION FOR NATIONAL CUISINE AND HELP TO THOSE...

A former Indian politician sentenced to life in...

Sofía Comas, criticizes her album A un pájaro...

I controversy “coffee with legs” of Chile

Poland and Hungary have banned imports of grain...

Normalization continues in the Middle East: new diplomatic...

Monteperdido, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy