June 11th Xbox and Starfield shows kick off at 7pm, two hours total

After the official announcement of the two shows on June 11, the Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct, we are waiting to hear details and timings from Microsoft, but a leak may have already revealed the time and duration of the two events.

The WalkingCat insider, who has already made correct revelations in the past, has indeed revealed That the two events will start at 19:00 (Italian time) e will last a total of 2 hours.

Given that last year’s Xbox + Bethesda showcase lasted 90 minutes, we therefore imagine that this year the Xbox showcase will last an hour and a half while the Starfield demonstration will be half an hour. Or, perhaps, the Xbox event will last a little less in favor of a longer duration than that of Starfield. However, we don’t believe Starfield will go beyond 45 minutes (thus leaving “only” 75 minutes for other Xbox games). We will update you as soon as we have official news!