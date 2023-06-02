June 2: Republic Day, Mattarella at the Altare della Patria – breaking latest news

news-txt”>

With the placing of a laurel wreath at the Altare della Patria by the head of state, Sergio Mattarella, the celebrations for the 77th anniversary of the Republic began. The highest offices were present: Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the presidents of the Senate and Chamber, Ignazio La Russa and Lorenzo Fontana, the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, the military and police leaders. Over the Vittoriano, the usual overflight of the national aerobatic team drew a huge Tricolor flag on the capital’s sky. Subsequently, the President of the Republic will review the departments deployed for the review and, subsequently, will attend the military parade at the Imperial Forums. Piazza Venezia is crowded with people who have come to follow the demonstration.

“The national community, the homeland, is ultimately this: a dimension of sacrifices that are made together for those who have done it before us and for us who do it towards others”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni declared it on the sidelines of the celebrations of the Republic Day in Rome. a simple museum celebration. It is the dimension of the fact that either we understand that, if there are difficulties or if things go well, we can only get out of it together, everyone needs to do their part. There is no one who alone can solve problems. Understanding that we are all linked is the cultural element needed to understand that we must all row in the same direction,” said the premier.

With the parade of the 300 mayors – wrapped in the tricolor flag – the parade at the Imperial Forums for the Republic Day began. Among the first citizens also those of some of the Romagna municipalities affected by the flood. The review is structured in 10 sectors with the participation of all components of the state: military and civilian personnel, armed and non-armed bodies of the state, flags and banners, military bands and fanfares. A total of 5,500 will parade. The authority stage is crowded as usual: with the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, there are the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the presidents of the Senate and Chamber Ignazio La Russa and Lorenzo Fontana, the ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs, Guido Crosetto and Antonio Tajani.