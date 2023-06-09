Home » Juniors of Borca in the quarterfinals of the Friendship Cup Sport
World

Juniors of Borca in the quarterfinals of the Friendship Cup Sport

by admin
Juniors of Borca in the quarterfinals of the Friendship Cup Sport

To enter the semi-finals, they will fight against the Pandev Academy team.

Source: FK Borac

The junior selection of Borca, in its comeback performance at the Friendship Cup in Zlatibor, reached the quarterfinals.

After a draw with Belgrade’s Partizan, Banja Luka played 0:0 with Maribor, so with two points they reached the company of the eight best teams at one of the most prestigious tournaments in the region.

“The concept of our team is to fight for every ball, for every minute, for every inch on the field. Maribor is a technically very well-rounded team, they play well on the flanks, but also in the central part of the field. I think we matched them in in the defense phase, and that we had more mature chances than them from half counters and counters“, said Zoran Dragišić, coach of the Borca junior team.

In the battle for the semi-finals, Borac expects a duel with the Pandev Academy team.

We have a positive experience with them because this season we beat them in the final of the tournament in Foca. However, they have raised the game to a higher level and we have a very difficult opponent waiting for us. The problem is that we will have little time to rest, unlike our opponent who was free today. The boys are tired, but what’s there is. I can promise that, as in these two games, we will do our best and that we will represent the club and the city in a worthy way. Our next goal is to reach the semi-finals,” Dragisic said.

See also  Peru, two dead in clashes after the dismissal of Castillo. President Boluarte: "Voting in 2024". But the crowd doesn't give in

The quarterfinal match will be played tomorrow at 1 p.m.

You may also like

Argentina refinances debt for 36 billion

Today’s Stock Exchanges, June 9th. Prices down, the...

Two migrants found dead on a beach in...

Ubisoft explains why Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a...

France, the hero and the killer: the two...

Janelle Monáe, crítica de The Age Of Pleasure...

Zenica miners are still on strike | Info

Storm in Teslić | Info

“Workers keep the wages of the previous contract”

Demolition of a building in Isola delle Femmine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy