Juniors of Borca in the quarterfinals of the Friendship Cup Sport

To enter the semi-finals, they will fight against the Pandev Academy team.

Source: FK Borac

The junior selection of Borca, in its comeback performance at the Friendship Cup in Zlatibor, reached the quarterfinals.

After a draw with Belgrade’s Partizan, Banja Luka played 0:0 with Maribor, so with two points they reached the company of the eight best teams at one of the most prestigious tournaments in the region.

“The concept of our team is to fight for every ball, for every minute, for every inch on the field. Maribor is a technically very well-rounded team, they play well on the flanks, but also in the central part of the field. I think we matched them in in the defense phase, and that we had more mature chances than them from half counters and counters“, said Zoran Dragišić, coach of the Borca junior team.

In the battle for the semi-finals, Borac expects a duel with the Pandev Academy team.

“We have a positive experience with them because this season we beat them in the final of the tournament in Foca. However, they have raised the game to a higher level and we have a very difficult opponent waiting for us. The problem is that we will have little time to rest, unlike our opponent who was free today. The boys are tired, but what’s there is. I can promise that, as in these two games, we will do our best and that we will represent the club and the city in a worthy way. Our next goal is to reach the semi-finals,” Dragisic said.

The quarterfinal match will be played tomorrow at 1 p.m.