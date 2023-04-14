In the final of the tournament in Bursa, Turkey, Igokea will play against the better team from the second semi-final match, Tofas Bursa – Hapoel Jerusalem, which is on the program tonight from 20.15.

The young basketball players of Igokea continued with impressive games and qualified for the finals of the Champions League!

After four triumphs in the group (Ostend, Murcia, Nimburk, Hapoel Jerusalem), the youth team of Aleksandrovci tonight were better than the Lithuanian Rita in the semi-finals, so in the match for the trophy they will play against of the best from the second semi-final match Tofas Bursa – Hapoel Jerusalem, which is on the program tonight from 20.15.

IGOKEA – RITAS 76:72 (20:23, 22:18, 16:16, 18:15)

The young “Igos” opened the match in Bursa better, leading for most of the first quarter, but the Lithuanians retaliated at the end of that quarter, and went to the first break with a three-point advantage.

In the next 20 minutes, an even game was seen, just like in the fourth quarter, where none of the teams managed to “break” the match and gain an advantage that would have guaranteed a calmer finish.

However, in the very end, Slobodan Kecman’s team had more confidence and concentration, and in the end reached a triumph with a score of 76:72. The people of Aleksandrov had a five-point advantage before the end (74:69); but Ritas players had the opportunity to equalize, maybe even take the lead ten seconds before the end. However, Radošić reacted well, stole the ball from his rival, forced a foul and hit both free throws, and there was no way back for the Lithuanians.

He was great in the Igokee camp Ognjen Stankovic. The match ended with a double-double performance – he scored 21 points, and added 10 assists, along with five caught balls.. He had great support in Ognje Radošić, who added 18 points, while throwing in five less Andrej Acimović. He was also in a good mood Dušan See recording nine points and 14 rebounds.

Nojus Kuliješa created the most problems for Igokei, who stopped at 22 points.

