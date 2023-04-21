juniors of mega won the aba league | Sport

The juniors of Mega won the junior ABA league again

Source: MN PRESS

The juniors of Mega won the U19 ABA league for the third time in a row, winning in the final of the final tournament in Laktaši against Crvena zvezda Meridianbet, 94:81 (24:13, 23:25, 22:27, 25:16). Dragoljub Avramović’s team brought the club another regional trophy in the junior age, by gaining a double-digit advantage in the middle of the last quarter and did not let it go until the end.

Filip Jović from Mega was the most useful player in the final match with 26 points and 10 rebounds, with a utility index of 34. Andrija Jelavić added 20 points, with 13 rebounds for an index of 30, while Nikola Đurišić also achieved a double-double with 23 points and 10 assists. In the end, Timotej Malovec also reached double figures with 20 points.

In the Zvezda team, Andrija Vuković was the most effective with 21 points scored, along with seven rebounds, and the red and white’s biggest talent, Nikola Topić, scored 20 points, with 10 assists and four rebounds, but also a bad three-point shot (0/7).



In this tournament, the third place went to the players Igokee m:tel, who defeated Cedevita Olympia earlier in the day.

Mega MIS: Aleksa Milenković, Andrija Jelavić 20 (13 sk, 30 in), Asim Đulović 3, Bogoljub Marković, Andrej Mušicki 2, Urban Kroflič, Nikola Đurišić 23 (10 as, 27 in), Danilo Dožić, Ognjen Srzentić, Filip Jović 26 ( 10 sk, 34 in), Abdraman Sibi, Timotej Malovec 20

Red Star Meridinabet: Vuk Drobnjaković, Relja Radovanović, Filip Radaković 6, Lazar Gačić 12, Strahinja Lukić, Lazar Gagić 9, Lazar Đoković 8, Pavle Mišić, Vasilije Dabić, Aleksa Davidović 5, Ognjen Lukić, Nikola Topić 20 (0/7 for three, 10 as), Andrija Vuković 21 (7 sk).

