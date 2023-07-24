Home » Juniors of Serbia beat Finland at Eurobasket U18 in Niš | Sport
The junior national team of Serbia achieved another triumph at the European Championship in “Chair”

The Serbian U-18 basketball team defeated Finland 96:72 (19:12, 21:17, 24:25, 32:18) and achieved their second triumph at the European Championship in Nis. In the match against Slovenia on Monday at 20:30, Nenad Stefanović’s team will play in a direct match for the first place in the group, because the Slovenians have no defeat either.

In the match against the Finns in Čair, Serbia controlled the match from the start, gaining a double-digit advantage, and in the end it seemed that it “broke” the opponent with Nikola Topić’s baskets and Filip Jović’s block. However, the Finns managed to get back to “minus 5” (62:67) in the 33rd minute, then to “minus 4” (65:69), but Andrej Mušicki and Đorđe Ćurčić pulled Serbia into another offensive, after which everything was resolved.

The most efficient player in Serbia was Mitar Bošnjaković with 19 points, followed by Nikola Topić with 14, with seven rebounds and eight assists, Pavle Nikolić scored 14 (with eight rebounds), and Đorđe Ćurčić 11.

