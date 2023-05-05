Home » Junk food that doctors eat | Magazine
Junk food that doctors eat | Magazine

Despite the fact that they often warn about foods that are not healthy, doctors are people too – there are foods that they simply cannot give up.

A healthy diet is essential for the health of the body. Scientists say that one of the main factors for longevity, but what is life if we give up everything, even the small pleasures like sweets which we enjoy? Doctors also can’t do without snacks whose tastes they don’t want to give up. And they like to eat pizza, chocolate or drink soda. That’s why in an interview with “HuffPost” they revealed which foods they could never give up.

“Four to six days a week, I meditate and exercise. I find it key to reducing stress. When I was young, I could eat a whole family pack of ice cream in one breath. However, after treating countless diabetic patients, I have limited the habit to a few teaspoons,” says Dr. Femi Akinebe, who can’t resist a sweet tooth.

Dermatologist Mojgan Hosseinpur he is a lover of dark chocolate, which he considers to be the perfect combination of bitter and sweet. “I try to eat mostly plant-based foods, and I avoid processed foods and foods with a high glycemic index that can increase blood sugar. However, sometimes I crave chips, cakes or ice cream, and that’s fine, as long as it’s not a daily habit,” she points out.

For Dr. Rich Joseph, who specializes in overeating and metabolic health, pizza is an important family ritual. “My whole family loves pizza, especially my two little kids. It’s priceless to see their eyes light up when the pizza boxes come through our front door. I want them to have a healthy relationship with food and learn to eat things they enjoy consciously, guilt-free and in moderation“, he explains.

All these statements by doctors are proof that we can enjoy everything, as long as we don’t overdo it.

“From time to time I actually like to enjoy treats like ice cream and beer. Don’t get me wrong, choosing a healthy diet and physical activity is key to good health and a long life, but sometimes it feels good to indulge in pleasures,” concludes Dr. Akinejb .

