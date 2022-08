Astonishing details of Jupiter emerge from the new ultra-sharp images captured by the space telescope James Webb from Nasa, European space agency (Esa) and Canadian (Csa): in the “foreground” of the giant planet it is possible to see the bright auroras above the two poles and the high mists, while in another image with a wider field you can also recognize the rings of Jupiter and two of its small moons, which stand out against a background of galaxies.