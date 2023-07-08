jure zubac in bosnia | Sport

Jure Zubac is the new first team member of the “students”.

The basketball club Bosna Meridianbet presented a new reinforcement for the next competition season, in which it has high ambitions.

The new member of the Sarajevo “students” became the wing of Jure Zubac, who was a member of Široki for eight years, in which he was also the captain.

Zubac played for the Pecare team from 2013 to 2021, after which he gained international experience in Slovakia (Inter Bratislava) and Belgium (Mons).

In his farewell season in Širokobriježan, he scored an average of 7.9 points in 13 games, recorded 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Let us remind you that Bosnia recently appointed the new coach of the first team former strategist of Bijeljina Budućnost Josip Pandžaand they are from this club in Bosnia three basketball players also crossed – Luka Jovanović, Vojin Ilić and Adi Zahiragić.

By the way, Bosna Meridianbet is one of the candidates for receiving a special invitation to play in the Second ABA League, in which it played for the only time in the premier season of this competition (2016-17).

