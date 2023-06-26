Just a small chance – Zone 11

I have long lamented my fate,
Skimmed a hundred times several options,
I found exile good and even as the ultimate solution
By overcoming their wrongs.
For I learned by heart the austerity of our chosen ones,
And every second I curse them without restraint,
This hatred grows like my dashed hopes.
I just want a little chance
Before the end of my unconsciousness,
A shipwreck then indifference,
I just want a little luck.
I knew misery too early but it’s not my fault
My country pierced me with its hiccups like a bad guest,
The poverty of everyday life is a pain that tugs at me,
Which leaves traces even in my entrails,
And I no longer believed in the leaders’ promises, it was already too late;
Because in their eyes, you could see that they are getting ready;
To the next lies.
I just want a little chance
Before the end of my unconsciousness,
A shipwreck then indifference,
I just want a little luck.
I’m afraid of dying at sea, it makes me gasp,
I just received from this perilous crossing,
Misfortune anchored in these waves,
It is even too much for one wandering mind;
I saw the waters engulf me, without saying a word;
I just had to breathe
At all costs;
I regret risking my life.
I just want a little chance
Before the end of my unconsciousness,
A shipwreck then indifference,
I just want a little luck.