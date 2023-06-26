Just a small chance – Zone 11

I have long lamented my fate,

Skimmed a hundred times several options,

I found exile good and even as the ultimate solution

By overcoming their wrongs.

For I learned by heart the austerity of our chosen ones,

And every second I curse them without restraint,

This hatred grows like my dashed hopes.

I just want a little chance

Before the end of my unconsciousness,

A shipwreck then indifference,

I just want a little luck.

I knew misery too early but it’s not my fault

My country pierced me with its hiccups like a bad guest,

The poverty of everyday life is a pain that tugs at me,

Which leaves traces even in my entrails,

And I no longer believed in the leaders’ promises, it was already too late;

Because in their eyes, you could see that they are getting ready;

To the next lies.

I just want a little chance

Before the end of my unconsciousness,

A shipwreck then indifference,

I just want a little luck.

I’m afraid of dying at sea, it makes me gasp,

I just received from this perilous crossing,

Misfortune anchored in these waves,

It is even too much for one wandering mind;

I saw the waters engulf me, without saying a word;

I just had to breathe

At all costs;

I regret risking my life.

I just want a little chance

Before the end of my unconsciousness,

A shipwreck then indifference,

I just want a little luck.

