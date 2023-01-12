Just after responding, more confidential documents were discovered. Biden’s “document gate” continues to ferment

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-12 20:46

Chinanews.com, January 12. According to a report by the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) on the 11th local time, after the US media revealed that 10 confidential documents from the Vice President period were found in the former private office of US President Biden last fall. , Biden’s aides discovered new classified documents in another location.

Since documents marked as classified were found in an office previously used by Biden in November last year, Biden aides have been looking for classified documents in other locations Biden has used, the sources said.

It is unclear the level, quantity and exact location of the second batch of documents, when they were discovered or whether a search for any other classified documents that Biden may have obtained from the Obama administration has been completed. The White House and the Justice Department declined to comment.

According to previous reports, sources said that last fall, in Biden’s former private office, 10 confidential documents from his time as vice president of the United States were found, including US intelligence memos and briefing materials, involving issues such as Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom.

Biden responded on the 10th that he was “surprised” by the confidential documents found in the offices of Washington think tanks and did not know what was in the documents.