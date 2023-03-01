You don’t need to speak the same language to understand each other, love is enough

“How much is enough?” It is the question that has accompanied me throughout the year, like the name of the PIME Path that I have followed. At the time of enrollment I only knew that the invitation was for all those who wanted to leave by putting only “just enough” in their backpack to rediscover themselves, God and each other. For this reason the amazement was great in front of the unexpected proposal of a summer experience in mission.

My five companions and I set off for Albania knowing only the name of the city we were headed to. The rest we would have discovered day by day. We left, trusting those who had chosen for us.

Upon arrival, we were taken to a campsite near the sea that would host 75 young people and adults with disabilities for the summer holidays. The rooms were simple wooden containers or shacks, we would eat under an awning and share bathrooms with guests. We got up early, had breakfast all together and then immediately went to the beach; lunch, rest and beach again, dinner and dancing. Everyday.

Soon this routine started to feel heavy. How could we be “salt of the earth” and “light of the world“? It seemed to us that we were doing nothing: we listened, we joked, we danced, but was that enough?

The answer came soon. After the first week we got away from camping for a weekend. When we returned we had a new enthusiasm in our hearts and a strange sensation: it seemed to us that we were returning home. As soon as we crossed the gate, the guests ran towards us, telling us (or making us understand) that the camp was sadder without us. Educators and leaders told us that the enthusiasm and affection of the “Italians” had been lacking. Still moved by that welcome, we sat down in our seats for dinner: we were at home. That evening we understood the words that Rroc, the volunteer caretaker and “grandfather” of the camp, had said to us the first evening to reassure us: “You don’t need to speak the same language to understand each other, love is enough”.

In the following days we realized that the routine was no longer a burden: it meant learning to keep up with someone else’s times by slowing down ours. Many things amazed us. The affection that the kids asked us for and the love they were able to give us for free. The sensitivity that some of them showed, who sensed our emotions with just a glance. Rroc and his wife Rosa, who treated everyone like real grandchildren. We mission companions have been grateful to each other: we have helped each other overcome difficulties, making every moment together unique. In the end, perhaps, we understood it “enough”: enough to be a group, to feel at home, to communicate, to love, to feel loved.