[NTD, Beijing time, September 11, 2022]The Japanese government has just loosened border control since September 7, and now there are ideas for further loosening, including lifting the daily limit on the number of people entering the country, lifting the free travel ban, and restoring visa-free access. The party will conduct an overall assessment, and the implementation time will not be delayed for too long.

Japan’s Sankei Shimbun reported that Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara Seiji said on a TV program today that the border control measures related to COVID-19 (CCP virus, 2019 coronavirus disease) epidemic prevention and control measures, including the cancellation of the daily limit on the number of people entering the country, etc. Further loosening measures , “hope to be implemented at the appropriate time”.

The Japanese government has loosened border controls since September 7, increasing the daily limit of entry from 20,000 to 50,000. At the same time, foreign groups who do not need a tour guide are allowed to enter, and the original limit to people from 102 countries or regions has been cancelled. Restrictions on entry.

Kihara said, “It’s enough to say that (actually) it’s not enough.” The Japanese government will make an overall assessment on the cancellation of the daily limit on the number of people entering the country, the opening of individual travel, and the restoration of visa-free access.

As for when the above-mentioned loosening measures can be implemented, Kihara said, “It must be implemented in the near future, and (Japan’s) autumn and winter are attractive.”

The Jiji News Agency reported that Kihara’s so-called “autumn and winter are attractive”, indicating his expectation of opening up the demand of foreign tourists.

Kihara said that due to the depreciation of the yen, the inbound tourism of foreign tourists is beneficial to Japan’s domestic economy. “In the case of restarting exchanges around the world, Japan cannot fall behind.”

Kyodo News reported that Kihara said that due to the devaluation of the yen, it is expected to expand the demand for foreign tourists to travel to Japan. “Many foreigners say they want to come to Japan.”

(Transfer from Central News Agency/responsible editor: Xia Mingyi)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/09/11/a103525170.html