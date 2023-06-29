JUSTICE, PATRIOTS, CLIMATE, HISTORY, THE WORLD UPWARDS — And luckily there are the BRICS

BYOBLU-MONDOCANE XXX

Sunday 20.30, Monday 12.30, Tuesday 14.30, Wednesday 12.30, Thursday 14.30, Friday 18.30, Saturday 08.00

Where there is talk of Cospito, who has nothing to reveal, and is inside for 23 years and of Mambro, Fioravanti, Moretti, Morucci, Faranda and non-singing Gladio-CIA company, who have everything to reveal, but are outside and hold conferences .

Where we talk about the patriotic government that sells our most strategic infrastructure, primary and secondary network and submarine cables (TIM, privatized by Draghi & Co in the 90s) to the US private individuals of the Kkr with head and wallet in New York. The patriot is today the minister of “Made in Italy” (hahaha) and he is the same patriot who foisted the notorious proscription list of the Italian “Putinians” on the members of Corriere della Sera.

Where we go back to the patriotic government which spends 5 billion to buy 200 Leopard 2 tanks to hurl against boh, instead of the only billion (1) that had been foreseen by the previous government to modernize our Ariete tanks. What is not done to make German patriots happy! 5 billion from Crosetto for patriotic wars, and 700 educational institutions cut within three years (from 8,000 to 7,300), with 9% fewer seats, for patriotic education

Where there is talk of Russian volunteers, called mercenaries, brought to crash against their own country by a cracked cook, who became a field marshal and ended up frozen in Belarus. And of the infinite wisdom of a boss like us we would dream of. Of real mercenaries, cutthroats employed by the Empire in various parts of the world to quarter, Blackwater, Al Qaeda, Isis, Azov, the Foreign Legion in Ukraine, of which nobody talks.

Where there is talk of a world that changes due to the extinction of the Unipolar New World Order and the “grow and multiply” of the BRICS, free and independent and certainly not obedient to the USA and NATO, which from five will become 25 and will save us all how many.

Where we talk about the only true “ecological” transition: from democracy to aristocracy. A glance at Trastevere and Lisbon is enough, but also at Florence or London, where the mourning of the disappearance of the living city, experienced by the people, is celebrated. Glamorous gentrification and commodification of the Centre, marginalization and de-identification of the people in the ZTL and periphery.

Where climate change is talked about and people laugh at hearing the Tafazzis, prophets of catastrophe, fight over where it’s warmer. But is it really hotter around here? Not from us? Or from them? But if we are twice as hot as you are… No, they are four times hotter than us… We are joking, you are three times hotter than everyone else (and in the Middle Ages the planet was even hotter. But this does not they say so…)

And it closes on those who rewrite our history in a criminological key and would like us to believe that our best result, the unification of Italy, is just a conspiracy of bastards who would have eliminated the glorious offshoots of Geographical Expression in the middle of the Mediterranean, the Bourbons and Pius IX, preventing them from completing the massacre of subversive criminals. Calderoli think about it! (I close, admiring the painting by Michele Cammarano dei Bersaglieri at the breach of Porta Pia).

