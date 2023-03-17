Justin Bieber worried all his fans when he published a video in which half of his face was paralyzed, and now he shared a new one and showed how the recovery is going.

Source: Instagram.com/justinbieber

In the middle of 2022, the popular singer Justin Bieber was forced to cancel most of his performances, and when he published a video in which half of his face was paralyzed, fans were shocked. The right side of his face was taken away, so he could neither blink nor smile. It was soon discovered that he was suffering from the virus that causes Ramsey-Hunton syndrome.

Now he posted a short video on his Instagram story that cheered up all his followers and showed that his fight was not in vain. He seems to be recovering well, and in the video he flashed a wide smile.

“Wait…“, he wrote his video in which he laughed, which he couldn’t do before.

00:11 Justin Bieber laughs Source: instagram/justinbieber Source: instagram/justinbieber

Bieber informed the public about the details of his health last June. Since then, he has had a few shows, but has canceled many more, as has the rest of his tour recently. Apparently, he is able to “rule” both sides of his face again. In September of last year, he explained that he had to cancel his performances because the disease took hold, and said then:

“Now I’m going to take a break from touring. I’ll be fine, but I need time to rest and heal,” he wrote and thanked fans for their support and prayers and told them he loved them all. That it was not easy for him, he described back in June, when he discovered what symptoms he had and what he was facing.

“It’s getting harder and harder for me to even eat, it frustrates me. Please pray for me,” appealed the musician at the time, because there were also those who got angry because of the canceled concerts.

See also a gallery of pictures of Bieber and his wife Hailey, who revealed that she herself has a serious health problem…

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!