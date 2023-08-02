Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Announce Separation After 18 Years of Marriage

Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire, have announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. The couple made the decision known through their respective Instagram accounts. The Canadian Prime Minister’s Office released a statement stating that they have signed a separation agreement to ensure all legal and ethical steps are taken. The announcement mentioned that after deep and difficult conversations, they have decided to separate but emphasized that they remain a close family with love and respect for each other. The couple asked for privacy for the well-being of their children.

Sophie Grégoire also published the same message on her Instagram account, but in French. The couple, who married in 2005, has three children together: Xavier, Hadrien, and Ella-Grace. According to reports, they will share custody of their children, with Trudeau staying at Rideau Cottage with them when he is in town and Sophie residing in another property in Ottawa. Sophie and Michel, Trudeau’s late older brother, were childhood friends and classmates. They started dating in 2003 after reconnecting as adults.

This separation marks the first for a sitting Canadian Prime Minister since Trudeau’s parents’ divorce in 1977. Trudeau has previously spoken about the impact of his parents’ divorce on his self-esteem. Last April, Trudeau posted a heartfelt birthday message to Sophie on social media, expressing his love for her. This news comes as Trudeau faces negative polling numbers and ahead of the upcoming Canadian elections.

