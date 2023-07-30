Home » Justus Reed sings Banjaluka and those villages | Magazine
World

Justus Reed sings Banjaluka and those villages | Magazine

by admin
Justus Reed sings Banjaluka and those villages | Magazine

Tiktok sensation Justus Reed, an American who is particularly popular in the Balkans due to the performance of numerous local hits, caused a real commotion in the center of Banja Luka tonight.

Source: MONDO

Reed, who does not hide his love for Balkan culture, cuisine, but especially music, performed for the first time tonight in front of many people from Banja Luka who found themselves in Gospodska Street.

Reed recently announced that he sold his house in America and announced a tour of the Balkans, and it was Banjaluka’s turn.

For his performance, he chose the symbolic hit “Banjaluko and those villages”.

See what it looked like.

(WORLD)

See also  Koko Li passed away Fun

You may also like

Unveiling the Truth: Wanda del Valle’s Involvement in...

Pakistan: bomb explodes in political rally, at least...

Controversy Arises as Japan’s Gifu County Conceals High...

Giusi Battaglia at the Baglio Oro Cellars in...

From Lviv to Omegna, the story of Julia,...

Nikola Topić MVP of Eurobasket U18 | Sports

The story of Laura and Max, German teachers...

Second crack discovered on “Tallest and Fastest” roller...

operators and cities that suffer the most

Zvezda – Vojvodina 5:0 statement of coach Radomir...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy