Justus Reed sings Banjaluka and those villages | Magazine

Tiktok sensation Justus Reed, an American who is particularly popular in the Balkans due to the performance of numerous local hits, caused a real commotion in the center of Banja Luka tonight.

Reed, who does not hide his love for Balkan culture, cuisine, but especially music, performed for the first time tonight in front of many people from Banja Luka who found themselves in Gospodska Street.

Reed recently announced that he sold his house in America and announced a tour of the Balkans, and it was Banjaluka’s turn.

For his performance, he chose the symbolic hit “Banjaluko and those villages”.

