Smoking (also) harms the accounts of the largest e-cigarette giant. Juul he will have to pay a fine from over 440 million to over 30 US states that had sued the company accusing the company of focusing on young people with aggressive and specious marketing campaigns, helping to spread the vice among the very young. Campaigns that included the dissemination of free samples, eye-catching images on social media, launch parties and the use of fascinating models and testimonials in advertising campaigns.

It offered easy-to-hide packages (for parents) and sweetish flavors of fruity liquids with mango, lemon, caramel and mint that hide the bad taste of nicotine and increase the chance that the cigarette will appeal to minors. William Tong, Connecticut’s attorney general – one of the first states to sue Juul along with Oregon and Texas – said the investigation revealed that the company purposely uses an age verification system for its “very flexible” products and that 45% of his Twitter followers are between 13 and 17 years old.

And perhaps it is no coincidence that Juul was by far one of the most popular nicotine products used by teenagers. The current agreement will limit Juul’s sales and marketing capabilities, including restrictions for persons under the age of 35, limits on in-store displays, limits on online and retail sales, and it will no longer be able to use social media. Juul explained the electronic cigarette remains “the best way to keep adult smokers away from the cigarette, which remains among the leading causes of death”.

Juul had already stopped selling most of the flavors, the most appealing to teenagers. And he had already removed his social media accounts. In June, the FDA ordered the company to stop selling its products, but a court blocked the ban and the products are still on sale in the United States.