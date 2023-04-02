After the success against Verona, the Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke to the microphones of DAZN: “I have no pebbles, if I had them with this synthetic I would take them off immediately”.

Is your mood the same as in the Freiburg evening?

“The match was complicated, after the break it’s always tough. It was a dirty game, Verona makes you play badly. We were at a standstill in the first 25′, then we started moving and created favorable situations. We could have done better in the last few minutes but the boys know it. We are doing something important.”

Is Kean from the national team?

“He grew up a lot like other kids. Mancini has the experience, he won a European Championship, he knows how to call players. I think these guys from Juventus will be the future of the national team, if not immediate for the near future. Roberto is very good, he makes assessments to call up the best ”.

Locatelli is growing more and more.

“He reacted well to the non-convocation, obviously he didn’t feel good about it. He has grown a lot, he fencing well in front of the defence, he moves the ball well. He still has to improve in those plays but he is a boy who has heart, passion, he never backs down. He can make mistakes, play less well, but in this respect, nothing can be said to this team ”.

What has changed from a communicative point of view on your part?

“After the -15 sentence, points had to be scored. We were 23, they played Salerno so we wouldn’t be overtaken. We are now in seventh place, by winning we detached those behind. Then, on the pitch, we have 59 points, +9 from Inter, +7 from Lazio, +11 from Milan and Atalanta and it’s a good result. Now we have the Italian Cup. Sooner or later they’ll win some games up front, they can’t always lose. We know it’s difficult, but now we are at 59, or rather at 44, -4 from fourth place. We’ll see, there are still many goals.”

How much would Del Piero be useful to Juventus?

“He was an extraordinary player, he represented Juventus for years and I was pleased to see him at the stadium. I struggle with training, other assessments are up to the club “.