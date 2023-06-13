Home » Juve, Cuadrado ‘freezes’ the renewal: ‘They made me an offer, we’ll talk about it later’ | First page
World

Juve, Cuadrado ‘freezes’ the renewal: ‘They made me an offer, we’ll talk about it later’ | First page

by admin
Juve, Cuadrado ‘freezes’ the renewal: ‘They made me an offer, we’ll talk about it later’ | First page

The future of John Square may still be at Juventus, but the exterior ‘freezes’ the renewal. The class of ’88 spoke from the retreat in Colombia and took stock of the situation: “They made me an offer, but right now I’m not thinking about it. I said we’ll talk about it later, we hope to find an agreement and continue playing at a high level.”

DETAILS – Proposal delivered and response therefore postponed, even if Cuadrado makes it clear that he would gladly stay at Juve. But under what conditions? Not with the current salary of 4.5 million euros per season in the Juventus club’s plans, which offers a new contract down to around 2-2.5 million euros plus bonuses. The speeches have started, after the commitments with the Colombian national team the question will come alive.

See also  FBI Recovers Millions Of Dollars In Cryptocurrency Paid As Ransom For Hacking Major US Pipeline

You may also like

Sant’Antonio da Padova, the procession in Palermo for...

High on Life annuncia il DLC a tema...

Željko Obradović press conference, first match of the...

More than 100 dead in a shipwreck on...

Trump was formally indicted in Miami

Trump in court in Miami: he pleads not...

Diving vessel catches fire in the Red Sea:...

Ukraine, Stoltenberg convenes the big names in defense...

The biggest fraud in American history?The amount may...

the two-year-old boy who fell into the water...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy