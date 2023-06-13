Juve, Cuadrado ‘freezes’ the renewal: ‘They made me an offer, we’ll talk about it later’ | First page

The future of John Square may still be at Juventus, but the exterior ‘freezes’ the renewal. The class of ’88 spoke from the retreat in Colombia and took stock of the situation: “They made me an offer, but right now I’m not thinking about it. I said we’ll talk about it later, we hope to find an agreement and continue playing at a high level.”

DETAILS – Proposal delivered and response therefore postponed, even if Cuadrado makes it clear that he would gladly stay at Juve. But under what conditions? Not with the current salary of 4.5 million euros per season in the Juventus club’s plans, which offers a new contract down to around 2-2.5 million euros plus bonuses. The speeches have started, after the commitments with the Colombian national team the question will come alive.