Juve, Cuadrado reveals Allegri’s plan in Seville: Vlahovic out, here are the three ballots | First page

With covered cards. And with only one certainty, which lurks among Allegri’s words: Dusan Vlahovic can stay out, in his place the strongest candidate remains that of Arek Owned bydesignated replacement. Thus Juve will present themselves in Seville, while everything around is mounting between expectation and hopes, because a final could accelerate the path of black and white rebirth. “Even if there are things to start from – explained the coach at the press conference -, but at the end of the season we evaluate everything”. And the position of the technician will be evaluated in particular, but only in relation to the creation of value that is so close to the heart of the company. That is, young people. WHO PLAYS? – By the way: who will we see among the boys on the pitch in the most important match of the season? This is one of the three doubts Max announced in the conference: if Fagioli will go from the first minute, if Miretti will instead. The second will mainly concern the choice of the attack and the numbers that amuse both the press and less Allegri: it will be Chiesa or Kostic, with the second favorite at the moment, because “in a match of 120 potential minutes” the changes become fundamental, decisive, they change the faces and appearance of the match. The last question mark, however, remains behind: Gatti or Alex Sandro, the long struggle between a more physical team or a cleaner exit from below. However, the Bianconeri’s priorities are described perfectly by Cuadrado: “We start from the defensive phase, we’ll try to stay tall… If the coach allows it”. Here: big ‘if’.

PROBABLE FORMATION – Juventus (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria, Milik.