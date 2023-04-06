by gds.it – ​​2 hours ago

Doors barred to racist fans. The sports judge closes the first ring of the Curva Sud of the Stadium for one round (on April 23 with Napoli) after the vulgar chants at the end of Juventus-Inter and the Juventus club…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Juve, curve closed with Napoli due to the buu to Lukaku. Three shifts in Cuadrado appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it ».