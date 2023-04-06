Home World Juve, curve closed with Napoli for the buu to Lukaku. Three shifts to Cuadrado
Doors barred to racist fans. The sports judge closes the first ring of the Curva Sud of the Stadium for one round (on April 23 with Napoli) after the vulgar chants at the end of Juventus-Inter and the Juventus club…

