Federal inspectors saw everything. And therefore today the sports judge Gerardo Mastrandrea should have all the elements to make decisions on the scorching final of the Italian Cup semi-final between Juventus and Inter. No additional investigations should be necessary, the formula used to obtain new insights from the federal prosecutor’s office.

The racist shouts against Romelu Lukaku will certainly lead to a sanction, fine or disqualification of the Allianz Stadium sector to be served in the Italian Cup anyway. As is known, in calculating the fine, the possibility of exemptions that could lighten the punishment, the possibility of an effective collaboration of the company with the police forces to identify responsibilities will be evaluated (all the images of the cameras have been made available of the Stadium), in practice the same mechanism that prevented, for example, the northern curve of Lazio from being directly disqualified for the anti-Semitic chants (a suspension was granted and the closure will only start if there are again the chants).

Obviously, however, the sports judge’s evaluation will not stop at the behavior of the public given the high-voltage finale after Massa’s triple whistle. In particular, Cuadrado’s punch to Handanovic could lead to the disqualification of the Colombian. In this case, for “violent conduct” which is a step higher than “seriously unsportsmanlike conduct”, there is a risk of three days’ suspension. But among the various reconstructions there is also that of a “provocation” by the goalkeeper which could lead to a further expansion of responsibilities. An argument on which Juve will be able to try to assert its reasons in the appeal, provided that the circumstance is not already part of the evaluations of the sports judge. In fact, among the extenuating circumstances, the Sports Justice Code provides for the one that occurs when one acts “in immediate reaction to the unjust behavior or act of others”. Inter’s deputy director Dario Baccin should also be among those sanctioned, particularly agitated after the match. See also G20 in Bali, US victory: the final document condemns the war, "aggravates the fragility of the economy"

And the “mystery” changing rooms? It wouldn’t be that. In short, the brawl on the pitch would not have had a second episode in the “belly” of the stadium where the federal inspectors were in any case present. All decisions will therefore refer to the brawl at the end of the game, but in the “public” moment given that there were no results relating to an encore of the clashes on the pitch despite the “escape” of some players towards the locker room suggesting the worst.

Lukaku has received solidarity from around the world, but the Belgian will also be disqualified. The story of the previous Lookman, the Atalantino who had been booked for a celebration judged “provocative” in the match against Udinese, has collapsed. A circumstance that could have made jurisprudence. A yellow card which, however, had not been canceled – this was Simone Inzaghi’s interpretation at the end of the game – but duly registered. The expulsion automatically causes disqualification and therefore Lukaku will not play in the second leg at San Siro.

