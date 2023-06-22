Juve, OFFICIAL: Milik redeemed. ‘A privilege to continue the adventure’ | First page

It was in the air, now it’s official. La Juventus riscatta Arkadiusz MilikPolish striker born in 1995, since Marseille. This is the statement:

“Juventus redeems Milik: the figures

Juventus Football Club SpA announces that it has exercised the option right for the outright acquisition of the sports performance of the player Arkadiusz Krystian Milik, from the company Olympique de Marseille, for a consideration of € 6.3 million, payable in three financial years starting from July 2023. Upon the occurrence of certain conditions during the duration of the sports performance contract with the player, a consideration of € 1.1 million may accrue in favor of Olympique de Marseille.”

THE COMMENT – “I consider it a privilege to be able to continue and play for these colours, this shirt and for you fans, and for this reason I will do everything to continue to deserve it. I am happy and energized for this new adventure with you, until the end”. the first official words of Milik after the announcement.

