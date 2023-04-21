Juve only wins on the pitch: the Europa League remains the way to save the season | First page

Juve only wins on the pitch and we’ll see why. He wins because the draw in Lisbon is worth the semi-final of the Europa League. Juventus, now third in Italy, albeit with an asterisk, is certainly stronger than Sporting, fourth in Portugal, and stronger than Sevilla, this year slipped in the middle of La Liga, which will challenge in 3 weeks. However, the Portuguese had eliminated Arsenal and the Spanish, Cup specialists, have just disintegrated United: it won’t be easy, but Allegri can do it. The final is a goal and winning the Europa League is the season-saving objective.

Here everything could have been simpler, not only for the advantage in the first leg, that one-nil built by Gatti and defended by Szczesny and Perin, but above all because after 9 minutes Rabiot nailed the starting result at the first useful opportunity. In theory, there was everything to play Allegri’s football, but in reality, defense and counterattack also need to be done well, otherwise you’ll struggle. And if the containment phase is sufficient, albeit with several errors (sensational and dangerous one by Danilo in the final), the restart is almost always a cry.

Ball carried too long, always kept one extra time, inability to unmark, lots of turbo smoke from Chiesa and nothing cosmic from the enigmatic Vlahovic, who missed a header at the start of the second half that not even Lukaku, or maybe not, this year Lukaku would have missed that too. However, nothing compared to the big plate that Coates sends through the stars 2 minutes before the final whistle, a mistake that graces Juve and saves them the annoyance and fatigue of overtime. Napoli is at the Stadium on Sunday. Good Di Maria, but in Europe it is nothing new.

Sporting equalized almost immediately from a penalty (rabiot clumsy on the interesting Ugarte) then he beats the nougat in Juve’s half, with only Edwards capable of flashes that can hurt. They can, they could, because actually there’s a lot of smoke here too. To understand each other, this time the goalkeeper doesn’t need feats. Bremer gets hurt, and it seems like serious trouble, Pogba plays another segment of the game, but we remain very far from what Allegri would need to mask the chronic game defects of his team, which almost always scores, but almost never steals ‘eye and instead always leaves a trail of regret. Is it possible that something can’t be built? Whether it’s from below or from above and not just the son of chance.

Juve only wins on the pitch because honestly it seems like a big stretch to see something really positive in the referral to the Federal Court of Appeal. They are points with the elastic: they take away 15 of them, they give them back to you, they will take away others, certainly less than 15, but which will still cause damage. Better not to talk about the regularity of the championship or let’s talk about it, but another time. Then UEFA and the other trials will arrive, the season will be long and hot.

@GianniVisnadi