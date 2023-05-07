Juve to all Vlahovic: future, return to goal and the slap to racism | First page

Sometimes you need to stop, sometimes you need to take a few steps back to start up again. And maybe this is one of those times, at least thinking back to Dusan Vlahovic’s path. Che had ended up in an endless crisisperformance and football identity: more than a thousand minutes without goals from open play with the Juve shirt, all easy with Serbia as demonstrated by the three goals scored in one and a half games. Then, partly by choice and partly by force, Max Allegri stopped him for a week and three games after yet another anonymous test like the one in Lisbon in the second leg with Sporting: only the remnants of recovery against Napoli, not even called up for the return semi-final of the Coppa Italia with Inter due to a little problem with his ankle, a shortened segment in Bologna. If the end justifies the means, Allegri could not have made a better decision. That between Lecce and Atalanta has found two victories and also two goals from Vlahovic, from open play, as beautiful as they are heavy. Bergamo’s then also takes on a different flavor, a goal scored against Atalanta and a slap straight in the face to those who still don’t understand that there can be no room for racism (whatever its origins). neither in stadiums nor in any other area of ​​our society: without too much fanfare, without drama, without however remaining impassive or indifferent. IT’S NOT LATE. Now that the counter that is running is once again that of goals scored (12 on Wednesday, 13 on Sunday) and not that of minutes of fasting, there is still some time left to try and really leave a mark. There is a second place or at least a Champions League qualification to conquer in the remaining four days, there is a Europa League to be won in order to establish oneself internationally as well. AND there are quite a few messages to send, inside and outside Juve. Also because, misunderstandings or not, participation in the Champions League will make the difference, it’s not just the pitch that decides and with a Juve outside Europe that counts Vlahovic continues to represent the most awaited sacrifice on the altar of the refoundation: getting back to scoring would help everyone in this sense, Dusan to find the ideal team if it were really goodbye (and Bayern are serious), Juve to bring that valuation of 90 million set in unsuspecting times closer. Meanwhile, the goal is back and Vlahovic as well, the cover is his again.