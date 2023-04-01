Serie A is back: in the early evening they face each other Juventus and Verona. Below is an analysis of the most controversial refereeing episodes

Juventus – Verona Saturday at 20.45

Marchetti

DiIorio – Di Gioia

Iv: Gersini

Was: Valeri

Avar: Jua

74′ – Misunderstanding in the field. Magnani remains on the ground and Duda stops to let help arrive. However, the player does not put out the ball which is taken from him by Juve who starts again on the counterattack. A few skirmishes but then Marchetti is good at restoring order

69′ – Contact Duda-Di Maria: the black and white goes down to the edge of the area for a clear stomp. Marchetti doesn’t whistle

55′ – Ingenuity of Kean who, slipping, commits a yellow foul. Warned, he will miss the match against Lazio

35′ – Ceccherini extends Milik on the edge of the penalty area. He protests Juve but it’s only right to grant punishment