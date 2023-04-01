Home World Juve-Verona, relive MOVIOLA: the black and whites protest for a penalty, heavy yellow for Kean | A league
World

Juve-Verona, relive MOVIOLA: the black and whites protest for a penalty, heavy yellow for Kean | A league

by admin
Juve-Verona, relive MOVIOLA: the black and whites protest for a penalty, heavy yellow for Kean | A league

Serie A is back: in the early evening they face each other Juventus and Verona. Below is an analysis of the most controversial refereeing episodes

Juventus – Verona Saturday at 20.45
Marchetti

DiIorio – Di Gioia
Iv: Gersini
Was: Valeri
Avar: Jua

74′ – Misunderstanding in the field. Magnani remains on the ground and Duda stops to let help arrive. However, the player does not put out the ball which is taken from him by Juve who starts again on the counterattack. A few skirmishes but then Marchetti is good at restoring order

69′ – Contact Duda-Di Maria: the black and white goes down to the edge of the area for a clear stomp. Marchetti doesn’t whistle

55′ – Ingenuity of Kean who, slipping, commits a yellow foul. Warned, he will miss the match against Lazio

35′ – Ceccherini extends Milik on the edge of the penalty area. He protests Juve but it’s only right to grant punishment

See also  In the first half of this year, Hebei's CPI rose by 1.7% year-on-year.

You may also like

Metropolitan Pavel arrested in Kiev. In the courtroom...

What does Filip Car do when he is...

Elections across Europe | Info

Atalanta and Juventus win, Fiorentina conquer San Siro

Zebra cake recipe | Magazine

Milica Dabović comments on pictures in underwear |...

Parma-Palermo, Curva Nord 12 on social media: “We...

How does the submission procedure work?

Ana Rajković questions on Instagram | Fun

What do the protests in Israel mean for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy