Home » Juve wins in Udine: Chiesa decides, Allegri in the Conference League waiting for UEFA | A league
World

Juve wins in Udine: Chiesa decides, Allegri in the Conference League waiting for UEFA | A league

by admin
Juve wins in Udine: Chiesa decides, Allegri in the Conference League waiting for UEFA | A league

The Juventus ends its championship with a victory on the field ofUdinese, but does not overtake Roma and Atalanta both victorious in their matches. At the Dacia Arena he decides ChurchNow Allegri and his team have to wait for UEFA’s decisions regarding participation in the next Conference League as per the standings, which sees the Bianconeri in seventh place.

THE MATCH – The first chance is for Beto, header that ends high. Then Juventus began to take control of the match and came close to scoring with Square (punishment just outside, halfway between the shot and the cross), with Church on which Silvestri para, with Locatelli who concludes at the edge of the post and above all with Bonucci, who hits the crossbar from Milik’s bank. In the second half, with the entry of Di Maria, the pressure becomes unbearable and Church find the winning twist on an assist from Locatelli. Udinese tries to recapture the match with a shot from distance of Perez on which Szczesny stretches well. In the final Di Maria tries to close it, but Silvestri saves his conclusion on the ground.

See also  South Africa extends the four-level lockdown order in response to the peak of the epidemic-Chinanews

You may also like

Gerry Scotti, the pain of separation from his...

Clash of police and demonstrators at a protest...

Arrested producer who threatened Vučić | Info

Tomorrow 24-hour strike of public and private bus...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Monday 05 June...

Udinese-Juventus | Top and Flop: Silvestri superlative. I...

Udinese – Words from Abankwah, Axel and Cocetta:...

Ukraine President Zelensky Says Ready for Counteroffensive –...

Confession of the mother of two victims from...

Emina Jahović on her ex-husband and new boyfriend...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy