Juve wins in Udine: Chiesa decides, Allegri in the Conference League waiting for UEFA | A league

The Juventus ends its championship with a victory on the field ofUdinese, but does not overtake Roma and Atalanta both victorious in their matches. At the Dacia Arena he decides ChurchNow Allegri and his team have to wait for UEFA’s decisions regarding participation in the next Conference League as per the standings, which sees the Bianconeri in seventh place.

THE MATCH – The first chance is for Beto, header that ends high. Then Juventus began to take control of the match and came close to scoring with Square (punishment just outside, halfway between the shot and the cross), with Church on which Silvestri para, with Locatelli who concludes at the edge of the post and above all with Bonucci, who hits the crossbar from Milik’s bank. In the second half, with the entry of Di Maria, the pressure becomes unbearable and Church find the winning twist on an assist from Locatelli. Udinese tries to recapture the match with a shot from distance of Perez on which Szczesny stretches well. In the final Di Maria tries to close it, but Silvestri saves his conclusion on the ground.