Juveniles beat a young man from Bratunac | Info

The police in Bratunac have identified three minors from that municipality who are suspected of inflicting serious physical injuries on a young man.

Source: Vedran Ševčuk, mondo.ba

Juveniles are being linked to the crime of grievous bodily harm, the Zvornik Police Department announced.

At the Bratunac Police Station on Friday, June 23, at 10:55 p.m., a person with the initials OM from Bratunac reported that she was physically attacked by three people and that she was seriously injured.

The duty prosecutor of the District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Bijeljina was informed about everything, under whose supervision measures and actions are taken, bearing in mind that it is about minors.

