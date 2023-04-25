Juventus, Allegri: “It’s difficult for Vlahovic to recover. Future? We need to win again”

After the draw with related controversies in the first leg in Turin, the Juventus goes to San Siro in search of the pass for the 22nd final of Italian Cup of its history (14 victories). Massimiliano Allegri presents the challenge against Inter, which will be broadcast exclusively by Canale 5 and in streaming on sportmediaset.it. “It’s always Inter-Juve, a great match with the Cup final up for grabs. We’ll do everything to go to the final.” On training: “I still have to decide in defense. Perin is in goal. Vlahovic has sprained his ankle, which is difficult for him to recover. Kean is also out.”3

THE ALLEGRI CONFERENCE

Do you expect a match similar to the first leg tomorrow?



“It’s always Inter-Juve, a great match with the Cup final up for grabs. We’ll do everything to go to the final.”

Can you make a point about training?



“In defense I still have to decide. Perin is in goal. Vlahovic had a sprained ankle, let’s see, but it’s difficult for him to recover.”

Has Miretti seen him grow?



“Everyone’s doing quite well. After a period of tarnishing, Miretti – but that’s normal and he’s already played many games – is returning in good condition. Likewise Iling, who was hurt in Lecce. He seems centered again. But it’s part of a growth path for these younger guys”.

How is Pogba doing? Can she play tomorrow?



“He’s better, tomorrow he will be able to play a piece of the match”.

Have you already decided to stay 100% at Juve or could exclusion from cup competitions change your mind?



“I have a two-year contract and I’m privileged to work at Juventus. Being here for 7 years makes me feel privileged. I’m a businessman and I have to add value to the players. We have to think about finishing the championship well and getting there at the two finals which is not easy. But we need to have clear ideas about next season and Juventus must plan for the future, knowing that we need to win again. We will certainly put all the effort into it.”

Do you have a recommendation for your kids? Between Kostic and Chiesa who is better off?



“They’re both fine. Our behavior must be exemplary, what happened in the first leg must remain there. Juventus identified 171 fans, the next day two responsible were immediately identified. Juve are at the forefront and an example to follow. Tomorrow must be a serene, beautiful and competitively strong game”.

Are you not focused on the final lately?



“Every year we work for trophies. We are doing a good job, many young people have been included. Seeing what they have decided from now on, a 22-year-old can be called young, but this is part of the Italian movement. I think so there are so many things to fix, but to fix it you have to decide and therefore no one ever decides. I said it before, the other night we had to be more focused on the finale”.

Will Milik definitely play or maybe Chiesa with Di Maria?



“Tomorrow morning I’ll decide. Milik played a good game and we’ll see if he can play tomorrow. Kean is out of the question, we hope to have him back in about ten days.”

What do you expect from Di Maria tomorrow?



“I expect what he’s done up to now. He doesn’t need 90 minutes to decide, even half an hour is enough for him and he proved it the other night”.