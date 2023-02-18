In the summer Paredes was hired, never decisive, with Rovella loaned to Monza of which he became the lighthouse. And the exclusion of Locatelli with Nantes didn’t pay off… The team’s performance against the French was also accused by Allegri: “We played in slow motion”. Steps forward with the entrance of the former Sassuolo
The answer, today, seems so obvious as to reduce the question to rhetorical: why Paredes and not Rovella? A question that has been whirling in the heads of Juventus fans, and perhaps not only in those of the fans, for some time. And that found renewed vigor after the misstep at home against Nantes in the Europa League on Thursday evening, yet another proof of the bad season experienced so far by the Argentine. At least at club level, given that – between a disappointing segment and a sporadic appearance from the first minute in black and white – the “Mago” rediscovered world champion in Qatar. A favorable response to the young blue currently on loan at Monza, of course, six months ago would have required a pinch of healthy recklessness, as well as lucid foresight. But it is true that Napoli is triumphantly starting to conquer the Scudetto with a Korean taken from Fenerbahce in place of the celebrated Koulibaly and with a Georgian from Dinamo Batumi to replace the incensed Insigne…
