Juventus, Chiesa is not another Dybala

Stefano Lanzo Monday 19 June 2023, 08:43

Delight in Nationalcross maybe not in the Juventusbut for sure that of Federico Chiesa is a question to be addressed and resolved. Possibly now, in the summer market session, to avoid rather recent courses and appeals. Someone named Paulo Dybala? More or less, probably, every Juventus fan who remembers the epic of the non-renewal of the Argentine, Juventus frontman and champion of popularity among the people, especially among the children who dreamed of playing one day with his black and white number 10.

Dybala and that renewal that never came

A renewal that then dissolved like a soap bubble. In the summer of 2019 Dybala ends up on the market, but the boy has other intentions: he returns a few days before the call-up, but in the meantime the club tries to sell him before the negotiations in England close. Legend (or truth?) narrates that, missed Paulo’s move to United, fade the possibility of seeing Lukaku in black and white. Dybala is not there and also declines the courtship of Tottenham. Moral of the story? He remains, with Sarri on the bench: it is a year of relaunch and, even before the world discovers the nightmare of Covid, contacts begin to enter into negotiations for the extension. However, the pandemic freezes everything and changes plans: everything is postponed to the end of summer 2020 and, after a season as MVP, the Argentine ups the ante, claiming a leading role and therefore a top player also in terms of salary. It seems that Juventus wants to meet him, putting on the plate an offer that seems indispensable, from inside or outside: 10 million net per season. However, he asks for more and the negotiation stalls again. The then president Andrea Agnelli explains the situation well, awarded at the Tuttosport Golden Boy in December 2020: «I know he already has an offer that puts him in the top 20 highest paid players in Europe and it’s a great base. We are waiting for a response from him, but the most important thing is that he responds on the pitch. The ambition is that he has to finish in the top 5 and we have to support him. He is currently not in the top 5».

