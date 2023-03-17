Home World Juventus clears Freiburg and flies to the quarterfinals
by admin
by gds.it – ​​8 hours ago

After the narrow victory in the first leg at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus did it again in the second leg against Freiburg and qualified for the quarter-finals of the Europa League. At the Europa-Park Stadion, the Bianconeri won 2-0 thanks…

