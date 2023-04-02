by gds.it – ​​29 minutes ago

A narrow victory but which is worth a lot and which continues to keep Juventus’ hopes alive. Juventus beat Hellas Verona 1-0 in the match of the twenty-eighth day of Serie A played tonight at the Allianz Stadium…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Juventus continues the climb, Kean defeats Verona appeared 29 minutes ago on the online newspaper gds.it».