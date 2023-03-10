8
- Juventus-Fribourg, the Di Maria luxury and the Vlahovic labyrinth Tuttosport
- Di Maria increasingly decisive, Allegri depends too much on him. And Dusan is a problem The Sports Gazette
- Juve is all Di Maria and less and less Vlahovic. Hi, is this enough for you? the Black and White
- Juventus, Del Piero: “Vlahovic is held back psychologically, but he has everyone’s trust” Tuttosport
- Allegri towards the 3-4-3 with the attacking trident of Di Maria, Vlahovic and Chiesa All Juve
