Juventus in the Conference League | Sports

Juventus will play in the Conference League next season.

Source: Profimedia/Maurizio Borsari/AFLO)

Despite the victory of Juventus against Udinese 1:0 in the last round, the punished giant of Italian and world football failed to qualify even for the Europa League. The “Old Lady” finished in the seventh position of the table and this means that next season they will play in the third strongest Euro-competition, the Conference League.

And during the end of the season, Massimiliano Allegri’s team had the Champions League “in their pocket”, but later deducting 10 points and the Europa League remained too far for Turinese. In the last match of the season, Serbian center forward Dušan Vlahović did not play due to injury, and it remains to be seen whether he will play again for Juventus at all, as it has been hinted that he could this summer. to move to Bayern, after a year and a half in Turin. On the other hand, Filip Kostić played in Udine, and Federico Chieza scored the only goal.

Such a blow to Juventus will surely affect both financial and all other plans, including the conception of the team for the next season, which will be spent outside the European elite. See how the Serie A table looks at the end, with Juve in seventh place: