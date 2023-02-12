Home World Juventus investigation details | Sports
The management of Juventus used to do things that they themselves were ashamed of!

Source: Profimedia

New details of the investigation against Juventus were leaked, and “Corriere della Sera” published details of the machinations for which the “old lady” was punished by deducting points and fines. The former financial director of Juventus, Marko Re, admitted that there were irregularities in the exchange in which Juve got Arturo and sent Miralem Pjanić to Barcelona.

Someone like Artur can’t be worth 75,000,000 euros, that’s clear, right? That he is not even close to those numbers?“, said Marco Re, and another high official of Juve, Mauricio Arrivabene, admitted that it was not easy for him to make some moves.

This Italian, who became famous as a high-ranking official of the Ferrari F1 team, was the executive director of Juventus for a year and, as he says, did what he had to do.

There were things that made my skin crawl, but some decisions had to be made. Due to the UEFA parameters and the fact that our finances were outside their parameters, we thought we were missing something“, Mauricio Arrivabene said in a telephone conversation on October 19, 2021. To this, the financial director of Juventus at the time replied:

The club is within the UEFA parameters to register for the Champions League in the 2022/23 season, but as things stand they would not be able to register for the 2023/24 season.”

The investigation against Juventus continues and they could be excluded from European competitions, and they are threatened with additional fines, and the club’s management faces private lawsuits and new trials.

