Home » Juventus-Lecce, the words of Baroni in the press conference on the eve
World

Juventus-Lecce, the words of Baroni in the press conference on the eve

by admin
Juventus-Lecce, the words of Baroni in the press conference on the eve

Juventus – Lecce, the words of Baroni on the eve

“Last time I came here saying that there were seven important games, now there are six left: we are concentrated, we want the points we need to get to safety. We want to write a page of history. Fundamental, but we mustn’t talk about In Turin, we’ll play it head-on: I consider everyone to be starting, the balance achieved in these games proves it.

Whoever took over has always done well: Maleh is a starter, but so are Banda, Pezzella and Oudin. We’re going to play against Juve to score points: we’ll give everything and we need to be present. Helgason? Surely the boy is working and also a lot. Football, in its dynamism, is absolutely fundamental. He serves an aggressive and running kick. Persson? He’s growing up, he’s an interesting guy, but he’s got to find some more naughtiness. But Colombo will also give us a big hand: let’s not forget about him”.

See also  A new Constitution to restart Chile

You may also like

The tax filing season kicks off and the...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 02 May...

“The war in Ukraine has not had a...

Hong Kong District Council overhauls electoral system to...

Biljana Stojiljković Bidžovan Serbian influencer left at birth...

This is how the OrozkoRock 2023 schedules remain

the principal finds him in front of him...

Sudan, UN alarm: 100,000 already fleeing and over...

The death of Khader Adnan in prison in...

Lula’s move to the left for May Day:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy