Juventus-Lecce, the words of Baroni in the press conference on the eve

Juventus – Lecce, the words of Baroni on the eve

“Last time I came here saying that there were seven important games, now there are six left: we are concentrated, we want the points we need to get to safety. We want to write a page of history. Fundamental, but we mustn’t talk about In Turin, we’ll play it head-on: I consider everyone to be starting, the balance achieved in these games proves it.

Whoever took over has always done well: Maleh is a starter, but so are Banda, Pezzella and Oudin. We’re going to play against Juve to score points: we’ll give everything and we need to be present. Helgason? Surely the boy is working and also a lot. Football, in its dynamism, is absolutely fundamental. He serves an aggressive and running kick. Persson? He’s growing up, he’s an interesting guy, but he’s got to find some more naughtiness. But Colombo will also give us a big hand: let’s not forget about him”.