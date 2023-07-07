Home » Juventus, Milinkovic-Savic if Pogba accepts the court of Saudi Arabia
Juventus, Milinkovic-Savic if Pogba accepts the court of Saudi Arabia

THE INTRIGUE

The French midfielder continues to attract offers from the Middle East, but is reluctant. The Serbian is target number one if he changes his mind

07 lug 2023

The visit of Rafaela Pimenta, lawyer and attorney of Pogbaat the Continassa has moved the environment of Juventus. A greeting, a sign of closeness between two people linked by friendship as well as by a professional relationship, as evidenced by the absence of meetings with the Juventus management, but the Frenchman’s future is yet to be written. Pogba wants redemption after a season spent entirely in the infirmary, but fromSaudi Arabia they press and the supply is rising. Too much for Pimenta not to update the midfielder.

Juventus is watching, not even too worried about Pogba’s possible change of course because basically there is a plan B for the department and it is one of the important ones: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. In the intense chat between Pimenta and the Frenchman there was certainly talk of the relaunch of Arab clubs to bring him into their Premier League like many other champions, but at least for the moment the answer has always been the same “no, thank you”.

However, for some time now Juventus have identified Lazio as the right profile for their midfield, blocked by the signing of Pogba, but already willing to accept the black and white for unsuspected times. The Serbian midfielder himself is not receiving the interest expected from Lotito for a price tag deemed too high for a player with a contract expiring in 2024, if not from Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal ready to cover him in gold 28 years.

On an economic level, Pogba’s eventual departure to Arabia, all to be studied and seen, would be compensated by the arrival of Milinkovic-Savic for an operation which, more or less, would see the situation remain unchanged. If anything, the difficulty would be, as always, dealing with Lazio, with the possibility, however, of playing some pawns that interest Sarri such as Luca Pellegrini and, who knows, Nicholas Rovella.

