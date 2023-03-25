Some loves never end. Is that of Alvaro Morata for the Juventus, for Turin and more generally for Italy it is destined to last forever. This does not mean that the paths are destined to cross again, from a footballing point of view, but the name of the Spanish striker has once again echoed around the It continued. It all starts, as too often happens, from the interpretation of a social media message, but there is something true: for example, Alvaro’s attachment to the black and white colors and a group with which he has remained in contact, at least with part of it (often heard with several former comrades such as Beans, Pinsoglio, Square and so on). Is that Massimiliano Allegri you esteem him and consider him a functional player for his football is no mystery, so much so that last summer the possibility of a Morata-ter was turned over several times, before the Juventus club’s decision to focus on Arek’s.

The situation

Morata is struggling to find some continuity of performance and use, even for the arrival of Depay. And with the Cholo Simeone the relationship travels on a roller coaster and the ownership of the former Juventus player has now been questioned: one more reason to increase nostalgia and increase the desire to return “home”. And Morata has never completely left the Juventus radar: in any case it would not be a simple operation, even if the Spanish attacker’s contract with the Colchoneros expires in 2024, therefore the cost of the card would not be so high. Even finding an agreement at low figures for a new transfer to Juventus, it would be necessary to work on the salary, considering that Juventus is launching a policy of significant reduction in wages. That said, the link between the player, the black and white shirt and the city is known and also involves the family, between real estate investments and rather frequent raids. From a technical point of view, his versatility represents a strong point: however, the discussion can only possibly take off later, when the general scenario in which Juventus will be able to move will be even clearer.