Great first 45 minutes in Turin.

The match of the 26th round of Serie A between Juventus and Sampdoria is underway, and in the first 45 minutes we saw as many as four goals, and one of them was scored by the Serbian representative Filip Đuričić. His namesake in the Juventus jersey registered an assist.

Juventus – Sampdoria 2:2, ongoing

/Bremer 11, Mireti 26 – Auđelo 31, Đuričić 33/

The guests were the first to threaten through Gabiadini in the seventh minute, he missed a great chance to put his team in the lead. Three minutes later the same player took another shot, but this time it was saved by Perin.

In the 11th minute, the “old lady” takes the lead. After the corner taken by Kostić, Bremer was the highest in the jump – 1:0.

In the 26th minute, it was already 2:0. After Mireti’s cross, Rabio scored a header.

Five minutes later, Dejan Stanković’s team managed to reduce the advantage of the “old lady”. The shooter was Auđelo.

The match did not even continue properly, and it was already 2:2. This time it was Đuričić who scored after an assist from Zanol.