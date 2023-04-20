Home » Juventus, the many sensations and the right to explain
World

Juventus, the many sensations and the right to explain

by admin
Juventus, the many sensations and the right to explain

Guido Vaciago Thursday 20 April 2023, 07:46

There is no result yet, but the game of justice really seems to have gone well for Juventus, if the man who, in theory, should have defended the sentence, found a flaw in it and not even a small one. So they take away the fifteen points? No, that is, yes, but then you have to understand the postponement, in short, perhaps. Because net of the positive sensations for the Juventus club, since yesterday afternoon the biggest problem is to explain. And it’s not a good sign for sports justice. Because the Serie A championship is at stake, which is the most popular sports show with the greatest social impact in our country.

Transparent justice

Because everything should be clear to everyone and when transparent justice is expected, we mean a justice that is understandable to anyone, without the explanations following Byzantine curls and the hypotheses being so many as to confuse the fan. Football belongs to everyone, recite the slogans peddled by the institutions, if it really is, then let them explain well, indeed very well, the sentence they will issue today (and which will be justified in five days). Illustrate their decisions in a clear and didactic way.

Subscribe to Tuttosport

The digital edition of the newspaper, always with you

Wherever you are, all the information on: matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, scores, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

See also  Chinese spy balloon, three airports in North and South Carolina closed

You may also like

Tunisia: Saied tightens on repression, but the West...

Juve, the times of justice and the Champions...

Sufjan Stevens will publish “Reflections”, his soundtrack for...

The Dantz will feature Jeff Mills, John Talabot...

The auto industry in Europe is in trouble...

Ukraine, latest news. “Explosion” over Kiev, for the...

Abuse of job insecurity and fixed-term contracts, Europe...

This is why Lula was first celebrated by...

At least 80 dead and 220 injured in...

How Lidija Vukićević looks live | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy