Juventus, the many sensations and the right to explain

There is no result yet, but the game of justice really seems to have gone well for Juventus, if the man who, in theory, should have defended the sentence, found a flaw in it and not even a small one. So they take away the fifteen points? No, that is, yes, but then you have to understand the postponement, in short, perhaps. Because net of the positive sensations for the Juventus club, since yesterday afternoon the biggest problem is to explain. And it’s not a good sign for sports justice. Because the Serie A championship is at stake, which is the most popular sports show with the greatest social impact in our country.

Transparent justice

Because everything should be clear to everyone and when transparent justice is expected, we mean a justice that is understandable to anyone, without the explanations following Byzantine curls and the hypotheses being so many as to confuse the fan. Football belongs to everyone, recite the slogans peddled by the institutions, if it really is, then let them explain well, indeed very well, the sentence they will issue today (and which will be justified in five days). Illustrate their decisions in a clear and didactic way.