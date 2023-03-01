The “Derby della Mole” went to the Juventus team.

Izvor: Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA

“Through the Mole” it lived up to all expectations! In an excellent game, we saw six goals, four of them in the first half. Torino led twice in the match, but Juventus eventually managed to turn the score around and get to the deserved celebration.

Records were also falling, and we also saw an unusual situation in which Torino coach Ivan Jurić and Serbian national team member Nemanja Radonjić were involved.

Juventus – Turin 4:2 (2:2)

/Kvadrado 16, Danilo 45+1, Bremer 71, Rabio 81 – Karamo 2, Sanabrija 43/

The match didn’t even start properly, and Torino already took the lead. After the corner, the ball reached Bonđorni, who lowered the ball to Karamo, who scored for 0:1. It was the fastest goal scored in the Juventus-Torino derby in history. The striker from Ivory Coast needed one minute and 32 seconds to score this goal.

Pogba is back Paul Pogba finally played for Juventus. The French footballer entered the game in the 69th minute. These were his first minutes for Juventus in an official game after his transfer from Manchester United in the summer of 2022.

Cuadrado got things back on track with a goal in the 16th minute. Kostić threw in, Vlahović was late to the ball, which reached Kvadrad, and the latter scored violently from a few meters away.

By the end of the first half we saw two more goals. First, in the 43rd minute, Ilić did an excellent job for Sanabria, who scored for Torino’s new lead – 1:2. In stoppage time, Di Maria took the corner, and Danilo was the highest in the jump – 2:2.

Juventus could have taken the first lead tonight, Vanja Milinković-Savić was already defeated, but Dušan Vlahović’s shot was stopped by the crossbar.

In the 67th minute, the crossbar, after a shot by Linetti, also saved Juventus.

Four minutes later the “old lady” took the lead. After Chieza’s cross, Bremer headed in. The question of the winner was solved by Rabio after an assist from Bremer in the 81st minute.

SERIES A – ROUND 24:

Cremonese – Roma 2:1 (1:0)

/Cađu 17, Ćofani 82 – Spinacola 71/

Juventus – Turin 4:2 (2:2)

/Kvadrado 16, Danilo 45+1, Bremer 71, Rabio 81 – Karamo 2, Sanabrija 43/

Played on Monday

Verona – Fiorentina 0:3 (0:2)

/Barak 12, Kabral 38, Biragi 89/

Lazio – Sampdoria 1:0 (0:0)

/Luis Alberto 80/

Played on Sunday:

Bologna – Inter 1:0 (0:0)

/Orsolini 76/

Salerno – Monca 3:0 (0:0)

/Kulibali 52, Kastanos 65, Kandreva 71/

Udinese – Spezia 2:2 (1:1)

/Beto 22, Pereira 55 – Nzola 6, 72/

Milan – Atalanta 2:0 (1:0)

/Muso 26 ag, Messiah 87/

Played on Saturday:

Empoli – Naples 0:2 (0:2)

/Ismaili 17 ag, Osimen 28/

Lece – Sassuolo 0:1 (0:0)

/Torstved 65/