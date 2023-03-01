A derby gives derby, finally. Because a derby serves to excite, suffer, accelerate heartbeats, feel terrible and feel great. Juventus and Turin honored their match in a sublime way, staging a football show which, if it were more frequent, would make Serie A TV rights more valuable and marketable. Why neutral viewers had a blast last nightthe Juventus and Turin fans suffered like dogs for ninety-five minutes, but that is foreseen in the leaflet of each derby.



Juventus-Turin: merits and differences

Turin played very well. Juventus was superior in quality. Torino made the match in the first and part of the second half. Juventus capitalized better on the opportunities. Torino lost heart after Bremer’s 3-2 (just him). Juventus have never lost their temper, not even when they went down for the second time. This is the meaning of the derby that Juventus wins again, for the twenty-third time in the last twenty years, in which Torino have won one and drawn five. And in the end it’s always Juventus, even if this time it burns a lot for the grenades who were mature and masters of the situation for an hour, scoring a wonderful goal with Sanabria who set the precious stone offered to them by Ilic.

However, Juventus showed off all the character and malice that it has developed since 20 January onwards, from the -15 ruling which triggered something in the spirit of a team that had become angry in its approach. To this must be added an obvious factor, but which is always good to underline, because at a certain point in the second half, while Juric was putting in and removing Radonjic, after having rightly become enraged by the frivolity with which he had entered a derby; Allegri put in Chiesa and Pogba, as De Gregori sang: the difference is striking.



Pogba, the return

Yep, Pogba. Welcome back to Serie A Paul, strange to say at the end of February, but in any case our championship has regained a champion. He came in well, struck off some sparks, had some fun with some numbers and even took the free-kick that gave rise to the fourth goal. An aperitif, not even an appetizer, but a very convincing aperitif. For Juventus it would be a crazy acquisition at this time of the season, in which the appeal to get back the 15 penalty points has started from the headquarters and the pursuit of a place in Europe or at least something heroic, whatever happens, has continued from the Stadium to finish. In the summer, when everything seemed to go smoothly, Juventus fans imagined seeing Pogba, Di Maria, Chiesa and Vlahovic. They did it on the coldest day of winter. In the meantime, however, they discovered Fagioli, who yesterday played a game of great personality, lucidity and technique. Next to him was Enzo Barrenechea, 21 years old, who withstood the impact of the derby also because next to him he had a man almost the same age who played like a veteran. In last night’s derby it was glimpsed that the future of Juventus can be built with a new model, mixing star players and young players from the Next Gen, with a view to containing costs without compromising competitiveness. Whatever happens in sports justice, the club will have to think about a different re-foundation, in which the financial management will necessarily have to be different, but the technical one will not be able to deviate from history. It is certainly easier to write it than to put it into practice, but the road is marked and the growth of someone like Fagioli is decidedly encouraging.

On the other hand, Juric’s confidence in what he saw in the first half and Juric’s anger at too many distractions in the last half hour can also inspire optimism for the grenade people who, waiting for those efforts that would reward more matches like yesterday’s.

