TORINO – Bittersweet evening for Moise Kean: the Juventus striker, in fact, has unlocked the ball Juventus-Verona with his sixth goal in the league but, a few minutes later, he was booked by Marchetti. A heavy yellow that will force him to miss the match scheduled for next Saturday at 20.45 at the Olimpico against Lazio. The number 18, who had missed the matches against Sampdoria and Inter due to the two-match football ban received by Gianluca Mancini in the Roma-Juventus match, was cautioned and therefore will not be available to Allegri for the match against the former Maurizio’s biancocelesti Sarri. The Italian center forward is on his fifth yellow card (he had received yellow cards in matches against Salernitana, Milan, Cremonese and Fiorentina), so the disqualification starts.

