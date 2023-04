Juventus

Szczesny 6.5: ordinary administration in the first half, providential on Lasagna and Terracciano in the second half.

Gatti 6.5: counters, kicks and hard blows are his daily bread. Ask Gaich for confirmation.

Bremer 6.5: excellent game, half a vote less for the goal devoured in the final.

Danilo 6: a deflection by Depaoli was about to turn his free-kick into a goal, which was cleared off the crossbar.

square 5.5: it is not the usual plunger on the band. Dal 21′ st Kosti…